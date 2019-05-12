Heart of a Catholic saint is on display in Denver this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- At Saint John Vianney Theological Seminar just east Washington Park, the literal heart of human being is on display.

“By coming here, it’s honoring or venerating the saint, not adoring him. We only adore the Lord, God," said Rev. Jonathan Kalisch with Knights of Columbus.

Catholics call this a major relic of Saint John Vianney, a French priest who is considered to have been an ideal priest.

“He spent that purgatory here on earth. Scourging himself for his parishioners and for his own sanctity,” said Seminarian Austin Habash.

Catholics call this more than 160-year-old dead heart "incorrupt," meaning that through a miracle, not science, it has not turned to dust.

The relic will be on display until 9 p.m. Sunday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception on Denver’s Capitol Hill.

In the end, this relic will make it to all 50 states. Austin, Texas is the next stop.