Fort Collins police say fake threat report led to school lockout

Posted 4:30 pm, May 12, 2019, by

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police say a northern Colorado middle schooler reported a fake threat against her school.

A Fort Collins Police statement says the student used Colorado’s Safe2Tell program, which was set up to accept anonymous tips about concerns or threats following the 1999 Columbine shooting that killed 12 students and a teacher.

The Coloradoan reports that the girl’s school, Preston Middle School, was on lockout for about an hour Wednesday after the two Safe2Tell reports about a threat. During a lockout, students continue normal activities but the school’s outer doors are locked.

Police say the student’s name will not be released because she is a juvenile. It was not clear Sunday if she has been formally charged.

