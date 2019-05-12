Final patient from STEM shooting released from the hospital

A bouquet of flowers sits next to the entrance to the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 8, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado one day after two students entered the school with pistols, killing one student and injuring eight others. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Five days after the deadly school shooting  at STEM School Highlands Ranch, the last victim in the hospital was released.

The patient was released from Littleton Adventist Hospital, according to a release. Littleton Adventist treated five patients from the shooting. Three were discharged May 7, and one was discharged May 10.

There were nine total students wounded, including Kendrick Castillo, who died while trying to tackle one of the shooter.

Castillo, Brendan Bialy and Joshua Jones are all credited with trying to stop one of the shooters.

Both shooters will be in court Wednesday. The 18 year-old suspect faces 30 counts.

That same day, Castillo’s services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cherry Hills Community Church, 3900 Grace Blvd. in Highlands Ranch. His services are open to the public.

 

