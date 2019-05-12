CSU police warn of flasher exposing himself to women on campus

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University Police and Safety are alerting students to a man who has reportedly exposed himself to multiple women on campus over the weekend.
A tweet from the department said all three incidents occurred Saturday morning near Moby Arena on the west side of campus.
The suspect is described as dark complected man in his mid-to-late 20s. He reportedly has short, dark curly hair and was seen driving a red Hyundai two-door sedan.
If you have any information about the crime, call campus police.
