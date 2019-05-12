CSU police warn of flasher exposing himself to women on campus

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University Police and Safety are alerting students to a man who has reportedly exposed himself to multiple women on campus over the weekend.

CSUPD: 3rd report of male exposing self to females near Moby. All 3 incidents occurred today at 10 a.m.; 3rd report received this p.m., following our a.m. alert. Suspect mid- to late-20s male, dark complexion, short dark curly hair, driving this bright red Hyundai 2 door sedan. pic.twitter.com/KQIH7z5w9k — CSU Police & Safety (@CSUPoliceSafety) May 12, 2019

A tweet from the department said all three incidents occurred Saturday morning near Moby Arena on the west side of campus.

The suspect is described as dark complected man in his mid-to-late 20s. He reportedly has short, dark curly hair and was seen driving a red Hyundai two-door sedan.

If you have any information about the crime, call campus police.