Wings over the Rockies hosts Warbird Invasion Showcase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Fighter jets were on display celebrating the history of warplanes from all over the world are the agenda for the Warbird Invasion Showcase on Saturday.

2019 marks the second year that the event has taken place at the Wings Over the Rockies Museum.

Aircraft are lined up in the hangers for people to walk through and learn about.

“Aviation in itself represents freedom. It’s taking this machine into the sky and being able to control it and having the freedom to do that and I think that that’s why people are drawn to it," Carlson said. "To fly like a bird really that’s what it is. ”

The show includes low altitude flyovers, fly-ins, along with static aircraft and presentations.

“The history that’s behind them. What it represents, especially with these old warbirds, the sacrifice that people went through," pilot, Iaian Wayman said. “You’re dedicated to the airplane and its preservation really. you want to enjoy it and share it, but keep the airplane safe no matter what.”.