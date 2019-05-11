Two Denver men arrested in connection with bomb threat made inside an Edgewater Target store

EDGEWATER, Colo. — The Edgewater Target on located on Sheridan Boulevard was evacuated on Saturday afternoon after two men allegedly threatened to blow up the store.

According to Edgewater Police Department spokesperson Bob Brink, a customer was approached by two men, one of the men exposed what appeared to be a bomb vest. The incident was reported at 2:09 p.m. Saturday.

Police have not released the identities of the 43 and 45-year-old suspects. Both suspects will face multiple charges related to the incident.

“The store was evacuated for about an hour while police cleared the property of threats and arrested the man who made the threat,” Brink said.

The Target was cleared by Edgewater police 56 minutes after the incident was first reported. As of 3 p.m., Saturday, the police were towing one of the suspects vehicles from the parking lot.