Small plane crashes after hitting power lines; no fatalities reported

GLADE PARK, Colo. — Grand Junction firefighters and Mesa County Sherriff’s Office responded to a plane crash in Mesa County shortly after 2:55 p.m. Saturday.

The four-seat single-engine Cessna 182 hit nearby power lines after taking off at a private airfield and crashed near North Trail Canyon Drive and South Trail Canyon Drive.

The two people aboard the plane, including the pilot, are being treated for minor injuries.

Grand Valley Power is working to restore power to 17 customers.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB.