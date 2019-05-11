× Scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday, Quiet Mother’s Day

Temperatures will remain below average for a fifth consecutive day across the Front Range. Expect sunshine to continue this morning, with clouds building throughout the midday hours. A weak front will move through the region this afternoon, bringing in strong wind gusts and the chance for a pop up shower or two. Any storm that forms this afternoon will be capable of producing strong wind, heavy rain and frequent lightning. The overall severe weather risk is low for this afternoon across the Front Range. Highs today will make it into the mid-60s with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

We’ll clear out overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s. Expect some areas of patchy fog to be possible early Sunday morning. The rest of our Mother’s Day forecast looks fantastic with a mostly sunny sky and seasonal temperatures. Highs will high the 70s with light wind.

The upcoming work week looks warm, with highs soaring into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the Denver area through Friday. A few pop up showers will be possible during the afternoon hours, primarily along the foothills Tuesday through Thursday. A better chance for widespread showers will be possible by Friday afternoon.

