Nice Mother’s Day weather; hot week ahead

A few scattered showers and storms will move through the Front Range this evening before clearing out overnight.

We have had a big variety of weather for Mother's Days in Denver the past few years. Back in 2015 it snowed .5 inches in Denver on Mother's Day. This year we are going to see dry and warm weather with sunny skies.

We will have great weather for all of the Mom's in Denver tomorrow! Back in 2015 it snowed here on Mother's Day! #cowx pic.twitter.com/40yDUG4Kbg — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 11, 2019

Here's the hour-by-hour planner for Sunday in Denver. If you are thinking of planting, it would be a great day to do so with mild temperatures expected for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will continue to heat up with shower and storm chances returning on Tuesday and lasting into next weekend. High temperatures have potential to hit the 80s on both Wednesday and Thursday.

