× Man arrested after bringing shotgun to previous place of employement

A man is in custody after he was arrested outside his previous place of employment in Berthoud late Friday night.

Rhett Williams, 35, was arrested on three misdemeanors and three felony charges, including reckless endangerment, criminal attempt second degree assault on a peace officer and criminal attempt first degree assault, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Larimer deputies were responding around 11:37 p.m. to Leman Printing Center, 801 2nd Street in Berthoud after shots fired were reported. The reports to officials also said Williams was a former employee and attempting to enter the business.

When officials arrived, Williams was there with a shotgun in front of Leman Printing Center.

According to authorities, Williams was was taken into custody without incident, and there is no threat to public safety. There were no injuries or damage to the property.