Knowing Kendrick; Rods and Robots co-creator, volunteer and hero

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Kendrick Castillo, the STEM School senior who died in Tuesday's shooting is credited with helping save the lives of his classmates; he is also the co-creator of Rod's and Robots.

Kendrick co-created a Rods and Robots, a fundraiser to raise $20,000 for the STEM Highlands Ranch Robotics Department.

The event, which features a car show and gives robotics teams from several schools a chance to show off their work, was canceled to honor his death.

"It can get quite expensive," Kendrick's father, John Castillo said. "Tools break things like that. Transportation to get kids to events, different states ... My son and I were diligently working to promote this for the school and for the team. I want to finish his work."

John volunteered with the robotics team to spend more time with his son while he prepared for Rod's and Robots.

"He'd say geez dad this is a lot harder than I thought," John said. "You can pass out flyers, but you don't really know if they're coming. You don't know how much food to get."

According to Kendrick's engineering teacher, Mike Shallenberg, the fundraiser has been in the works for a long time.

"Kendrick and I had been talking about it for years," Mike said. "He was a kid that was always willing to help anyone, we wanted people to get to know each other, get to know what our program was at the school and have a good time."

Kendrick's dad and his former teacher are looking for sponsors for the school's first robotics team. They hope the event will be rescheduled.

