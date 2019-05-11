Brewski’s Pub and Grill fundraiser for Kendrick Castillo’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- Brewski's Pub and Grill biker's banned together to raise funds for the family of Kendrick Castillo.

"Community is everything," attendee Jesus Barrera said. "It should be everything to everybody. You see what's going on in the world today."

The STEM School shooting which took the life of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo who was supposed to graduate on May 10th.

"This hits home for everybody," Barrera said. "Everyone who has a kid, niece, nephew; this is everybody right here."

Barrera and his biker buddies are helping the Kendrick family by collecting cash and sending messages of support."

Coming together for a show of strength and unity is always a good thing after a bad thing happens," Barrera said. The group bowed their heads, holding each other tight and said prayers in the hopes that no other tragedies should happen in their community again.