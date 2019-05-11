10-year-old boy reported missing out of Aurora has been located

AURORA, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy who was reported missing out of Aurora late Saturday night has been located, the Aurora Police said.

The Aurora Police Department said Zaire was last at 2 p.m. on Saturday near 32nd Avenue and North Scranton Street.

He was last seen riding his bike wearing a dark shirt with orange writing, gray shorts with white stripes on the bottom.

Officials did not say where he was found or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

APD said anyone who sees Zaire should call 911.