Website advertising criminal records filled with inaccurate information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- When was the last time you Googled your own name? The results can be a little unsettling.

The internet has information about your personal life, job and even legal records. The FOX31 Problem Solvers learned many websites are posting outdated and false information.

When Dawn Froehle Googled her name, the MyLife.com website popped up first. She says she’s never even had a speeding ticket, but the site showed she had criminal and civil court records, lawsuits, liens and bankruptcies. The Problem Solvers also found that Dawn’s profile picture was actually a picture of her youngest daughter.

Erik Bingham searched his name and found MyLife showed he had “criminal records," which he says is false (he only had a speeding ticket from more than five years ago).

"It's a little nerve-wracking, especially when this pops up ‘attention’ all in red," Bingham said.

Pete Ashdown, the founder of internet service provider XMission, says the internet is saturated with illegitimate sites, but he wonders how MyLife showed up so high in Google's ranking system.

"It's obviously being manipulated by somebody and so they found a way around Google's page rank algorithm," he said.

The Problem Solvers learned you can get information removed from the site. Simply go to its "Contact Us" page or call (888) 704-1900.