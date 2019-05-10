Warmer temperatures moving in for Mother’s Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The wet and cool pattern will start to break Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a 10 percent chance of an afternoon rain shower.

Highs will be warmer, into the mid-50s.

The mountains go partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers. One inch of snow is expected on the high peaks. Highs will be in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

The exception will be the southern mountains where the storm system continues with 1-6 inches of snow accumulation and colder highs in the 30s and 40s.

Saturday looks sunny, mostly dry and warmer with highs in the 60s. Mother's Day will be sunny, mostly dry and even warmer with highs in the 70s.

It will be mostly dry on Monday as well and in the 70s.

Slight chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.