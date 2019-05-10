Suspects in STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting due back in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- The two suspects accused of opening fire at STEM School Highlands Ranch are due back in court on Friday afternoon.

The suspects will hear the long list of charges they face in Tuesday's shooting that left one student dead and eight others wounded.

The 18-year-old and 16-year-old are each expected to be formally charged with 30 counts each, including first-degree murder after deliberation.

George Brauchler, the 18th Judicial District attorney, decided on the charges based on evidence investigators have collected from inside the school.

The 18-year-old suspect and unnamed 16-year-old will appear before a Douglas County judge at 1:30 p.m.

It's not known if the 16-year-old will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult. Colorado law allows prosecutors to charge 16- and 17-year-olds as adults without approval from a judge.

The two are alleged to have walked into the school and started shooting in two classrooms. No motive for the attack has been announced.

Kendrick, the 18-year-old senior who was killed during the shooting, and two classmates have been credited with helping stop the attack by charging one of the shooters.

An armed private security guard restrained the second shooter, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

A FOX31 investigation has learned the suspected shooters obtained at least two handguns by smashing a gun safe or gun cabinet in the home where the 18-year-old lived.

They then allegedly tried to set the home on fire.

Also Friday, moms from STEM School Highlands Ranch will collect gift cards and donations for teachers and first responders at Northridge Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.