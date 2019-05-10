STEM School shooting suspects’ court appearance delayed; district files defamation lawsuit against parent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- The court appearances for two suspects accused of opening fire at STEM School Highlands Ranch were postponed on Friday.

The suspects were expected to hear the long list of charges they face in Tuesday's shooting that left one student dead and eight others wounded.

A court spokesman said prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to postpone the filing of charges related to the shooting until 10 a.m. Wednesday. District Judge Theresa Slade signed off on the delay.

The 18-year-old and 16-year-old were each expected to be formally charged with 30 counts each, including first-degree murder after deliberation.

A motion to continue the hearings until next week is under seal along with the entire file in both cases.

The delay gives prosecutors more time to decide if the 16-year-old will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult. Colorado law allows prosecutors to charge 16- and 17-year-olds as adults without approval from a judge.

The two are alleged to have walked into the school and started shooting in two classrooms. No motive for the attack has been announced.

The school district filed a defamation lawsuit against Jane Doe, an anonymous parent featured in an interview with CNN who described the school as a ‘pressure-cooker’ environment.