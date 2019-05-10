× South High School still on lockout amid search for student who allegedly made threat

DENVER — South High School is on lockout for the third day in a row Friday as the Denver Police Department continues to investigate a Safe2Tell tip and looking for a runaway who might have been involved.

In a letter to families, principal Bobby Thomas wrote that a student, who is a minor, allegedly made a threat against the school.

Officers have a heightened concern for the school and the individual student.

RELATED: South High School principal letter to families

Police have sent out a statewide alert for the student so he can be arrested based on an outstanding warrant, Thomas wrote.

The school will remain on lockout until the missing student is found, Thomas wrote. Students will remain inside the building until the end of the school day and there will be no option for parents or guardians to sign out anyone midday.

Advanced Placement exams scheduled for Friday have been postponed.