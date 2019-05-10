× Screening of ‘Titanic’ in kickoff of Film on the Rocks canceled

MORRISON, Colo. — The first showing for this year’s Film on the Rocks on Friday night has been canceled, a spokesman for Red Rocks Amphitheatre said.

“Titanic” was supposed to kick off the seven-movie lineup for the 20th annual event at the famed amphitheater in Morrison this spring and summer.

A spokesman said based on predicted weather and temperature conditions for late Friday night, the decision was made to cancel the screening.

There is a slight chance of a passing shower with temperatures in the lower 50s to upper 40s in the forecast on Friday night.

“The decision was made with a complete focus on the comfort and ability of our guests to have the most enjoyable experience,” the spokesman said.

Full refunds are being issued to anyone who has purchased tickets. The next Film on the Rocks event is scheduled for May 28 with the screening of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

General admission tickets are $16 and VIP section tickets are $32. Tickets for all of the remaining shows are on sale. Group sales are also available.

Film on the Rocks remaining schedule:

May 28 : “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Headliner : A collaborative show featuring the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus and Denver Women’s Chorus. Opener : Spirettes. Comedian : Mike Stanley.

: “Bohemian Rhapsody.” : A collaborative show featuring the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus and Denver Women’s Chorus. : Spirettes. : Mike Stanley. June 3 : “Ghostbusters.” Headliner : Ramakhandra. Opener : YaSi. Comedian : Nancy Norton.

: “Ghostbusters.” : Ramakhandra. : YaSi. : Nancy Norton. June 17 : “Mean Girls.” Headliner : Tyto Alba. Opener : Briffaut. Comedian : Janae Burris.

: “Mean Girls.” : Tyto Alba. : Briffaut. : Janae Burris. July 1 : “Top Gun.” Headliner : Oxeye Daisy. Opener : Brothers of Brass. Comedian : Josh Blue

: “Top Gun.” : Oxeye Daisy. : Brothers of Brass. : Josh Blue Aug. 5 : “The Mighty Ducks.” Headliner : School of Rock. Comedian : Troy Walker.

: “The Mighty Ducks.” : School of Rock. : Troy Walker. Aug. 19: “Free Solo.” Headliner: Whippoorwill. Opener: Whitacre. Comedian: Andrew Orvedahl