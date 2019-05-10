Polis says Trump will allow Colorado to import drugs from Canada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It is an unlikely alliance, but Gov. Jared Polis and President Donald Trump may be on the same page when it comes to prescription drugs.

Earlier this spring, the Colorado General Assembly passed SB 5, allowing Colorado to import drugs from Canada. Polis is expected to sign the bill into law soon.

However, the measure needs approval from Trump since it involves international borders and a foreign country.

In a conversation with Polis this week, Trump appeared to like the idea, as first reported by FOX31's news partner The Colorado Sun.

"He is supportive of the idea. He wants to find a way to get his administration to be able to say yes," Polis told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George in an interview.

"[Trump] thinks it's important that Colorado be able to strike good deals with Canada to save people money on prescription drugs," Polis said.

Part of the reason Trump appears to be on board is the state of Florida.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wants the same plan for his state.

Under the proposal, Colorado would be responsible for establishing the vendors who would select which drugs to import from Canada. Those drugs would then be made available to Coloradans.

For instance, according to PharmacyChecker.com, a 90-day supply of 40 mg of Nexium costs on average $863 in the U.S. It costs $149 in Canada.

Pharmaceutical companies continue to oppose this idea.

On its website, pharmaceutical advocacy group PHARMA said:

"The United States is the gold standard when it comes to regulating the safety of our medicine supply. Importing medicines from countries that do not have our same strong standards could taint our medicine supply."