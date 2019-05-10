One on one training with the latest technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If the thought of a big gym is intimidating to you Fitness Together DTC might be the fit you are looking for. It is one on one training with a personal trainer in a private suite. Training includes the use of a heart rate monitor to see how hard you are working. Clients also have access to the Styku, the latest in technology to measure body composition to measure progress. Membership includes access to cardio machines and also nutrition and genetic plans.

Fitness Together DTC is having their rand Opening Celebration Saturday May 18 from noon to 3pm. They will have food, fun, discounts and will be giving away an Apple Watch. For more information call 303-479-3481 or go to TechCenterFitness.com