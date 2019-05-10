Man shot during Longmont traffic altercation; shooter being sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- A suspect in a pickup truck is being sought after being involved in a shooting that sent one man to a hospital, the Longmont Police Department said.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, police said some kind of altercation took place among three people in the gray or tan Chevrolet pickup truck and two people in a white sedan at Sunnyside Lane and Reed Place.

Someone in the pickup truck allegedly shot at the sedan, hitting one of its two passengers in the upper back.

After the shooting, the vehicle took off, trying to get away, but then crashed.

The two men inside ran but were later found by police. The man who was shot was taken to Longmont United Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup sped off from the scene of the shooting.

Police are still trying to determine what led to the altercation and what kind of gun was used.

The area east of downtown Longmont was closed off while SWAT team members searched for the suspect, but no one was found.

Police did not release the name and age of the victim and did not provide any description of the suspects in the pickup truck.