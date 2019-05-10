Man arrested after allegedly ramming stolen SUV into Adams County deputy’s vehicle

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly ramming a stolen SUV into a patrol car while fleeing Adams County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when deputies responded to a report of a female being forced into a Toyota SUV near East 120th Avenue and Brighton Road.

After locating the SUV, a deputy approached the vehicle. Its driver then allegedly tried to drive into the deputy.

“The deputy returned to his patrol unit to pursue the Toyota SUV. The Toyota SUV then subsequently ‘rammed’ the patrol unit and fled,” the sheriff’s offices said in a statement.

Deputies pursued the suspect until reaching 120th and Jasmine Street, where they stopped chasing the SUV due to snowy conditions and high speeds.

However, Thornton police saw the SUV hit a utility pole near 120th and Northhaven Circle.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect then abandoned the Toyota and ran through a residential area and a church playground before deputies caught and apprehended him.

Chad Disher, 30, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal mischief, vehicular eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The deputy in the rammed vehicle was evaluated on scene by EMS and no injuries were reported.

“The female involved in the incident was secured and interviewed by Detectives,” the sheriff’s office said.

Disher is being treated for injuries and will be held at the Adams County Detention Facility until his first court hearing.