Man accused of sexually grabbing jogger in Boulder sought in second incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- Police are trying to identify a man who is accused of attacking and making unlawful sexual contact with two women with in the past week, the Boulder Police Department said.

Both attacks happened in the Whittier and north Boulder neighborhoods.

The suspect is described as a 20- to 25-year-old Hispanic male about 6-foot-1 and weighing 195 to 200 pounds. He was with a black BMX-style bicycle with red handlebars.

The first attack happened May 3 about 6:30 p.m. when a woman was gardening outside of her home in the 1800 block of Spruce Street.

Police said a man got behind her, rubbed his genitals against her backside and simulated a sexual act.

On Monday, the same suspect is accused of attacking a female who was jogging jogging through a neighborhood on Vinca Court near Spotswood Place in north Boulder about 5:45 a.m.

Police said the man allegedly rode past the jogger on his bike, slapped her on her buttocks, then got off the bike and grabbed the woman in a bear hug.

Police said the man stole her cellphone and fled toward 26th Street on his bike. He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black cargo pants in the Monday incident, police said.

Police have increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-441-3369 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.