Larimer County Sheriff’s Office looking for witnesses to crash

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a crash that occurred Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 5:11 p.m. on the East Frontage Road, alongside northbound Interstate 25 near mile marker 249, south of the Berthoud.

According to the sheriff’s office, a white GMC truck with a black flatbed and a silver Chevrolet Suburban crashed along the grass median onto the frontage road.

Mark Edward Cittadino, 49, allegedly stole the white GMC from an agricultural business.

Authorities say that drugs contributed to the cause of the crash.

Cittadino was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and later booked into the Larimer County Jail.

The female driver of the Suburban was transported to a hospital with injuries that are serious but not life threatening.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Cpl. Steve Wicker at 970-498-5532.