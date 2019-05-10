High Fitness Parker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Only one more week to go for Joana's run for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society "Woman of the Year" and her fitness peeps out there are still sweating it out to raise money. The folks from High Fitness in Parker will be doing a fundraising workout for Joana Saturday morning. The workout starts at 7:30am at the Studio 9 Dance Academy in Parker on 18448 Longs Way. The suggested donation is $15. Every dollar donated counts as a vote for Joana's campaign and goes directly to fighting blood cancers. If you can't make it to the workout donate directly at MWOY.org/TeamMichelle.