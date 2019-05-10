× Food Truck Friday with Smokin Bones BBQ

DENVER – If you’re looking for some finger linking good bbq, you might to follow the smoke!

Smokin Bones BBQ Food Truck is committed to producing high quality food options with their low and slow custom built-in smoker. All their meat is seasoned with a special rub and sauces. Everything they create is from scratch along with their desserts including the newest fan favorite, the sweet potato cheesecake.

If you want to know where they’re serving up the next fixin, check out their website at http://www.smokinbnz.comor follow them on facebook at http://www.facebook.com/smokinbnz/