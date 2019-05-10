Douglas County to consider $10 million in new funding for school safety

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Board of Douglas County Commissioners will consider providing $10 million in additional funding for increased safety at public schools. The board will also discuss adding more mental health services.

The board will discuss the potential new funding at a special work session on Monday afternoon.

The work session will be held at the Douglas County Administration Building at 100 Third Street in Castle Rock at 1:30 p.m.

The board will remain after the meeting to hear public comment.

On Tuesday, one student was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Douglas County. Two of the school’s students are accused of carrying out the shooting.

RELATED: Full coverage of STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting