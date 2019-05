× Denver police: Man seriously injured in shooting in Five Points

DENVER — A man was seriously injured in a shooting just northeast of downtown Denver Friday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Welton Street, which is in the Five Points neighborhood.

DPD said its officers are at the scene and that no suspect information was available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.