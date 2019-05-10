Crow introduces bill that targets immediate gun sales to out-of-state residents

Posted 11:00 am, May 10, 2019, by

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Rep. Jason Crow says he aims to close an “obvious loophole” in federal law that allowed a Florida woman obsessed with the Columbine school shooting to buy a shotgun in Colorado days before the 20th anniversary of the massacre.

The legislation introduced Thursday by the Democrat would prohibit immediate over-the-counter sales of rifles and shotguns to out-of-state residents.

Authorities launched a manhunt and several schools tightened security last month after an 18-year-old woman traveled to Denver and bought the gun near Columbine High School.

Authorities had considered her a potential threat to schools.

Crow’s bill would apply restrictions that are on handgun purchases to rifles and shotguns, requiring dealers to ship firearms to a licensed dealer in a buyer’s home state.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.