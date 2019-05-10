Coach, teammate remember 18-year-old rugby player killed in Centennial as leader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The field on the east side of Cook Park in southeast Denver is special.

“His grandfather played on this field, his father played on this field, he played on this field,” said Dave Farmer with Saracens Rugby said of Lloyd Chavez.

Investigators say Chavez, 18, was shot outside his Centennial home, later dying in the hospital. A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Farmer used to coach Chavez at Cook Park. He also watched the different generations of Chavez's family play.

“He was a skinny guy, but if you stood in front of him, he would take you down,” Farmer said. “And then he’d be your best friend after the game.”

Friend and teammate Trevor Barrios shared a similar sentiment.

“He was a good teammate, he was a good leader,” said Barrios. “He was someone I trusted.”

The community is raising money for the family through a GoFundMe page.