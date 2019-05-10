× Bacon and Beer Classic Happening this Weekend

DENVER – Who doesn’t love bacon and beer? Bring the two together it’s a match made in heaven! If you’re a fan of the two classics, head over to the 4th Annual Bacon and Beer Classic on Saturday, May 11th at Bronco’s Stadium.

There are tickets still available for the two different sessions, the first is from 1-4pm and the second is from 6pm- 9pm. Check out the website at https://www.baconandbeerclassic.com/denver-tickets for ticket information.

Today in studio we have Steuben’s in showcasing a Bacon and Beer Classic Recipe, Ancho braised pork belly with Mole. Here’s the recipe if you want to try making it at home or you can just have Check Nick make it for you at the event.

Steuben’s – Bacon and Beer Classic Recipe

Executive Chef Nick Kayser

Ancho braised pork belly with molé, Steuben’s chimichurri, chayote slaw and cocoa nibs

For The Plate:

4oz Spiced Bacon

Chayote Slaw

1oz Steubens Chimichurri

2oz Molé

Cocoa Nibs

Steuben’s Chimichurri

yield 1qt

3oz Chopped Parsley

.5oz Chopped Garlic

1t Chili Flakes

1oz Lemon Juice

1t Onion Powder

1t Garlic Powder

.5t Cumin

1oz Red Wine Vinegar

1c Water

7oz Canola Oil

TT Salt and Pepper

Chayote Slaw:

8oz Chayote (Shredded)

3oz Carrot (Shredded)

3oz Jicama (Shredded)

2oz Agave Syrup

2oz Lime Juice

Salt and Pepper

Grill the bacon to a nice char Brush Liberally with Mole while still on the grill so it gets a nice toast to it as well Mix all ingredients for the slaw Place 1oz Chimichurri On the plate, garnish with some chayote slaw, and place the mole bacon on top of the sauce Finish with Cocoa Nibs for crunch

If beer is more of what your looking for, there’s plenty go around including some favorites from Crooked Stave!