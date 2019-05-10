× Authorities ID 18-year-old who died after being shot outside Centennial home

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the 18-year-old who died after being shot outside his Centennial home Wednesday night.

Lloyd Alvin Chavez IV was a student at Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora.

In an email to families, CTHS principal Jean Incitti said Chavez was a 12th-grader.

“Mental Health and Counselors are available to support students and staff as needed today and they will continue to provide support. Due to the end of the year testing, we strongly encourage you not to contact your child directly and have these conversations with them once they are home with you,” Incitti said in an email.

The email also included the following resources to help parents and students deal with grief:

A 17-year-old is in custody in connection to the shooting. Authorities said they are not looking for more suspects.