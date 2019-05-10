Warm, mostly sunny Mother’s Day weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We will have a few isolated showers early Friday evening mainly south of downtown Denver. It'll be another chilly night with temperatures in the 30s overnight.

Saturday will start off with sunshine followed by afternoon clouds and milder readings across metro Denver in the low to mid-60s. I can't rule out an isolated shower, but again, the best chance would be south of the city.

Mother's Day is looking fantastic with plenty of sunshine across Denver and for the entire Front Range. Temperatures will start out in the 40s and warm to the 70s.

Warmth will continue with 70s for all of next week. High temperatures on a few days could get close to 80 degrees.

I have only isolated showers possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, which means most of us will be dry. Our next best chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday.

