× 13-year-old boy arrested after threat at middle school in Frisco

FRISCO, Colo. — A teenage boy was arrested following a threat made at a middle school in Frisco Friday.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, its deputies responded to Summit Middle School about 9:40 a.m. Friday on a report of a threatening note posted on a bathroom wall.

“Sheriff’s Deputies and Summit School District Officials were able to quickly locate the student involved, a 13-year-old male, and determine there was no threat to others. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said he does not believe there was a security or safety risk to people at the school.

“I encourage families to continue to talk with their children about safety and the importance about reporting any concerns promptly to parents, school officials, law enforcement or Safe2Tell Colorado,” FitzSimons said via email.

On Tuesday, one student was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch. On Wednesday, Safe2Tell received 230 tips, the most it has ever received in one day. The previous record was 150.