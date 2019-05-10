12-year-old girl reported missing out of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl was reported missing late Thursday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brianna Sharp was last seen about 11:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of West Polk Place, near West Coal Mine Avenue and South Kipling Parkway.

She is described as being 4-foot-11 and 112 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing burgundy sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

Anyone with information or sees the girl is asked to call 911.