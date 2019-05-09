Video shows school bus driver save boy from car that ignored red lights

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – “This is exactly why you should NEVER pass a school bus when the stop arm is out and the red lights are flashing!”

So said Norwich City School District on this video it posted on Facebook, which shows 13-year-old Matthew Squires exiting his school bus just as a car whizzes by the door he’s about to walk through.

Fortunately, bus driver Samantha Call spotted the car coming and grabbed Squires’ shirt, keeping him inside the bus until it was safe.

“I cried, I honestly cried” upon seeing the video, the teen’s mom tells NBC 2. “If she hadn’t been so vigilant and looking behind her bus, because no one really thinks of someone coming on the door-side of the bus.”

(In another incident, a school superintendent was pulled over for illegally passing a bus.)