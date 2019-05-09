Sunshine and warmer days return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will have lingering rain & snow showers this evening across metro Denver. We are not expecting any accumulation from the remaining showers. However, in the foothills west of the city an inch or two of additional snow could fall.

We have a FREEZE WATCH in place for Denver, the Front Range and the northeastern plains of Colorado. Temperatures will be just below freezing overnight as skies clear in some spots. So, if you have potted plants you will need to bring them inside. And, if you already have sensitive plants in the ground you will need to cover them for the night.

We will have some sunshine back on Friday with only an isolated rain shower mainly south of downtown. So, most of us will be dry tomorrow, but it will still be cool for this time of year with readings in the middle 50s. We should be closer to the upper 60s.

The forecast for the weekend and most of next week looks dry and warm with temperatures starting on Mother's Day in the mid to upper 70s. I only have a low 10% chance for an isolated shower on Tuesday & Thursday.

