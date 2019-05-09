STK Denver – Treat MOM to Amazing Brunch or Dinner – Paula’s Picks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can gain favorite-child status by booking a reservation to STK Denver for Mother's Day Brunch! The brunch buffet is an amazing value, including mouth-watering steak, seafood, desserts, mimosas, and even lovely flowers! Adults are $72 and Children are $22. STK Denver is also the perfect place to treat mom to dinner! 1550 Market St., Denver. (720) 597-8010.