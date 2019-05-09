STEM shooting suspect stole weapons from parents, sources say

A parent and her child leave at the scene of a shooting in which at least seven students were injured at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images)

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Devon Erickson, one of the suspects in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting, stole weapons from his parents, according to law enforcement sources.

The sources say Erickson’s parents had the guns locked up, but did not specifically say how the guns were secured.

Erickson, 18, and a juvenile were arrested in connection to Tuesday’s shooting that killed student Kendrick Castillo and wounded eight others.

Castillo and two other students are credited with subduing at least one of the shooters.

Erickson faces 30 counts: one count of first-degree murder after deliberation and 29 counts of attempted first-degree murder. He will next appear in court Friday afternoon.

Both suspects are STEM School students. They are accused of going into the school through an entrance without metal detectors, then opening fire at two locations.

