STEM School students storm out after shooting vigil turns political

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- Students at STEM School Highlands Ranch walked out of a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of Tuesday's shooting after they said the event turned political.

A sea of students held up candles inside the gym at Highlands Ranch High School.

But after Sen. Michael Bennet and Congressman Jason Crow spoke, several students shouted "mental health" and stormed out of the event.

Students complained they wanted to talk about their classmates and not hear about gun control and politics.

On Tuesday, two students are alleged to have gone into the K-12 charter school and opened fire, killing 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo and wounding eight others.

STEM students said they didn't want to be used as a prop or a pawn after the situation turned political.

"It was really sad," parent Lisa Lopez said. "All those kids wanted was to be heard as part of the grieving process and I think they had that right. I don't think it should have been turned into something political about gun control.

"It should have been about something to remember their friend and classmate and schoolmate and let them get a chance to grieve.

"It just turned straight into gun control. We need to do this and we're not doing this and I'm in Washington fighting for this and like, that's not what this is about."

Dozens of students later returned to the gym to continue their vigil on a smaller scale.