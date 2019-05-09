× Sources: STEM School shooting suspects attempted to set fire to older suspect’s home

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Both suspects in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting attempted to set fire to the older suspect’s home before the shooting, according to sources.

Devon Erickson, 18, and a juvenile are accused in the shooting.

Law enforcement sources said the two suspects attempted to start a fire at Erickson’s home before they departed for the shooting Tuesday.

Investigators reportedly found fire accelerants that showed the suspects tried to set a fire inside the home. The fire did not cause significant damage.

Student Kendrick Castillo was killed in the shooting. Eight others were wounded.

Castillo and two other students are credited with subduing at least one of the shooters.

Erickson faces 30 counts: one count of first-degree murder after deliberation and 29 counts of attempted first-degree murder. He will next appear in court Friday afternoon.

Both suspects are STEM School students. They are accused of going into the school through an entrance without metal detectors, then opening fire at two locations.

Earlier Thursday, FOX31 and Channel 2 learned the suspects stole guns that were locked up inside the Erickson home.