Sources: Security guard fired weapon during STEM School shooting

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – A security guard at STEM School Highlands Ranch fired his weapon during the school shooting on Tuesday, according to sources.

A bullet went past sheriff’s deputies who entered the school, sources told FOX31.

An investigation is underway to determine if any students were hit, and the circumstances around the gun being fired, the sources said.

The security guard is a Marine Corps veteran and former Jefferson County Sherriff and has worked at the Stem School since the beginning of the school year.

An 18-year-old man and a juvenile are accused of going into the school through an entrance without metal detectors, then opening fire at two locations on Tuesday.

Kendrick Castillo, 18, was a senior at the school. Castillo and at least one other student are believed to have tackled one of the shooters and eight others were injured during the shooting.

Full coverage of STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting