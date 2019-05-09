Snow on Thursday morning turns to rain later, drier for weekend: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow will continue for the Thursday morning commute, then changes back to rain midday into the afternoon before decreasing.

Highs will reach 40 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. A wet inch of snow accumulation on the grass and roads is expected. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday.

Heavier snow will fall in the foothills, Palmer Divide and mountains through lunch before decreasing. An additional 1-4 inches of accumulation is expected with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Fog is possible on Friday morning then skies turn partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

There will be sun on Saturday and Mother's Day with highs jumping into the 60s and 70s.

There's a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.