Saving lives every day

Airlife Denver has been providing medical transport services to the rocky mountain region since 1983. In that time their specially trained medical and flight crews have flown 62,000 missions. and saved tens of thousands of lives. That is why Friends of Airlife a non-profit organization was created. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the Airlife Memorial which will be held Saturday, May 11th... at Hudson Gardens. Registration begins at 7am
and there will be fun for all ages. Proceeds benefit EMS and air medical safety and they provide assistance to families of fallen heroes. For more information... visit FriendsofAirLife.org