Peyton Manning opening western themed bar in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE —  Former Denver Bronco’s quarterback Peyton Manning and Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners announced on Thursday plans to open “Saloon 16,” in the spring of 2020.

Located near the University of Tennessee’s campus and inspired by Manning s jersey number 16 during his college football days with the Tennessee Volunteers.

According to WBIR Knoxville, the  “Western-inspired watering hole” will be connected to the Graduate Knoxville hotel.”

Cooper Manning, the younger brother of Peyton Manning is the Senior Managing Director of Investor Relations at AJCP.

