Metro State scholarship helping descendants of those who lost homes for campus expansion

DENVER -- As a young girl, Michelle Baros watched as her grandparents’ home near downtown Denver was torn down. As an adult, she is about to own her own business, in a way, because of it.

As part of eminent domain in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Baros’ grandparents’ home was destroyed to make way for expansion on the Auraria campus.

More than 260 other homes were also razed.

Now, thanks to the “Tri-Institutional Displaced Aurarian” Scholarship, descendants of those who lost their homes are able to get a degree at Metropolitan State University Denver for free.

Baros is one of the scholarship's recipients. She plans to use her degree to own and operate her own 7-Eleven.