Littleton Public Schools board to address Arapahoe High concerns

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – The Littleton Public Schools Board of Education is set to address concerns about leadership at Arapahoe High School during it’s regular meeting Thursday night.

The board heard from parents, students, teachers and more — who spoke both against and in support of AHS administrators — at a special meeting last week.

Some want the school’s principal, Natalie Pramenko, to be replaced.

A group called the Arapahoe High School Community Coalition recently created what it said is an anonymous survey and had more than 1,100 legitimate responses. Of those, the group said 73 percent supported a change in leadership.

The group cites a number of student suicides and two teachers arrested and accused of sexual assault.

At a meeting last week, the board said it would address the issues Thursday.

Also tonight, the school board released the results of a district-wide survey about school climate.

At Arapahoe High School, the student results for physical security were below the national norm, but above it for emotional security.

Find the results for any Littleton public school here.