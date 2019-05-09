Boulder police searching for police impersonator accused of unlawful sexual contact

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a police impersonator.

According to BPD, at approximately 1:20 a.m. Thursday, a man approached a woman waiting for an Uber in the 1100 block of Lawry Lane and identified himself as a Boulder Police officer.

Boulder police state that the man asked the woman if she was ok and when the woman entered her Uber ride, he jumped into the back seat of the car and rode with the woman to her residence in the 800 block of 28th street.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black jacket, light-colored shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-441-4328 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS