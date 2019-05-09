Donation drop-off for STEM School Highlands Ranch to be held Friday

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A group of mothers from STEM School Highlands Ranch will host a donation drop-off on Friday.

Items can be dropped off at the Northridge Recreation Center at 8800 S. Broadway from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

People can go to the center and drop off give cards and items for teachers and first responders or anything else they might feel is appropriate.

On Tuesday, two students are alleged to have entered the K-12 charter school and opened fire, killing one student and wounding eight others.